DFDS SHARES PURCHASED BY CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 62 - 15 August 2024

Yesterday, Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen, CFO, purchased 5,440 DFDS A/S shares.



Pursuant to Article 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), DFDS A/S is required disclose information regarding transactions in DFDS A/S' shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Transaction details are reported in the attachment.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

DFDS_NO_62_15_08_2024_MANAGEMENT_SHARE_TRANSACTIONS