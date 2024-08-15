Attorneys Yoshi Kubota And Cynthia Craig Named To 2025 Best Lawyers In America List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Irvine personal injury law firm of Kubota & Craig is proud to announce that attorneys Yoshi Kubota and Cynthia Craig have been named to the prestigious 2025 list of Best Lawyers in America. This recognition underscores their exceptional legal expertise and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier legal representation in personal injury cases.Best Lawyers, established in 1983, is highly regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. "For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."Kubota & Craig, a leading personal injury law firm based in Irvine, California, has reached a significant milestone with Yoshi Kubota and Cynthia Craig being named to the 2025 list of Best Lawyers in America. This honor is a testament to their exceptional skill, professionalism, and dedication to their clients.Cynthia Craig expressed her gratitude, stating, "Being named to the Best Lawyers list is a tremendous honor. It reflects our dedication to achieving justice for our clients and our commitment to legal excellence."Kubota & Craig specializes in a wide range of personal injury cases, ensuring clients receive the justice and compensation they deserve. Key services include:Motor Vehicle Accidents - such as Car Accidents, Motorcycle Accidents, Truck Accidents, Bicycle Accidents, and Pedestrian Accidents; Premises Liability - such as Slip and Fall Accidents, Negligent Security, Dog Bites, and Swimming Pool Accidents; Catastrophic Injuries - such as Traumatic Brain Injuries, Spinal Cord Injuries, Burn Injuries, and Amputations; Wrongful Death - such as Fatal Car Accidents, Workplace Accidents, and Defective Products; Product Liability - such as Defective Consumer Products, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, and Faulty Medical Devices; Mass Tort Litigation - such as Class Actions, and Multi-District Litigation (MDL).The firm offers comprehensive legal support, including:Free Initial Consultations: Offering free consultations to discuss your case and provide initial legal advice;Case Investigations and Analysis: Conducting detailed investigations to gather evidence and build a strong case;Negotiation with Insurance Companies: Engaging with insurance companies to negotiate fair settlements;Litigation and Trial Representation: Representing clients in court to fight for their rights and obtain the best possible outcome;And Post-Settlement Support: Assisting with the distribution of settlements and providing ongoing legal advice as needed.About Best Lawyers:Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to ensure they are currently in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.About Kubota & Craig:Kubota & Craig is a premier personal injury law firm based in Irvine, California. The firm specializes in representing victims of personal injury, including car accidents, brain injuries, wrongful death, and more. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated attorneys, Kubota & Craig is committed to securing maximum compensation for clients while providing compassionate and personalized legal services.The firm's attorneys, Yoshi Kubota and Cynthia Craig, bring extensive experience and a deep understanding of personal injury law. Their collaborative approach ensures that each client receives comprehensive and effective legal representation. Recognized for their legal excellence and client-focused practice, Kubota & Craig continues to set the standard for personal injury law in Irvine and beyond.For more information about Kubota & Craig and their legal services, please visit or contact their office at (949) 218-5676.

