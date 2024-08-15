What Is Pulkit Samrat's Muscle Mantra?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Pulkit Samrat on Thursday shared his mantra by giving a sneak peak into his workout diet, giving goals to his fans.

Pulkit, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a selfie from his car on the Stories section, in which we can see him wearing a black sleeveless tee-shirt.

Another picture is that of a smoothie bowl which is full of dry fruits, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, and some black berries.

It is captioned as: "JadiBootilicious! #traindirtyeatclean".

Pulkit, who is best known for playing 'Hunny' in the 'Fukrey' series, made his acting debut in 2006 with the longest running TV show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He portrayed Laksh Virani opposite Mouni Roy and Tia Bajpai.

He then participated in the 2008 friend based reality show 'Kaho Na Yaar Hai'.

The 40-year-old made his film debut in 2012 with romantic comedy 'Bitto Boss'. He essayed the lead role of a wedding videographer from Punjab, alongside Amita Pathak. Directed by Supavitra Babul, it also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ayush Mehra.

He played the role of Inspector Abhay in 'Jai Ho'. The 2014 political action drama directed by Sohail Khan, was the official remake of the Telugu film 'Stalin'. The film starred Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa, Sana Khan and Aditya Pancholi.

Pulkit has been a part of movies like 'Dolly Ki Doli', 'Bangistan', 'Sanam Re', 'Junooniyat', 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Pagalpanti', 'Taish'.

He was last seen in 'Fukrey 3', directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film stars an ensemble cast of Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The handsome hunk next has 'Suswagatam Khushmadeed' in the pipeline.

On the personal front, he is married to actress Kriti Kharbanda. The couple had tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, on March 15, 2024, in Manesar, Haryana.