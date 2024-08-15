OKX Announces Addition of ARKM, pixels and BOME to its Spot market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global exchange and leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 15, 2024.



OKX Announces Addition of ARKM, and BOME to its Spot

As part of its ongoing effort to expand users' trading options, OKX will add three tokens to its spot market today: ARKM, PIXELS and BOME.



ARKM/USDT will begin trading at 6:00 AM (UTC)

Arkham (ARKM) is a blockchain analysis that uses AI to deanonymize blockchain and on-chain data

PIXEL/USDT will begin trading at 8:00 AM (UTC)

Pixels (PIXEL) is a social casual Web3 game powered by the Ronin Network. It features an open-world game focused on farming, exploration and creation

BOME/USDT will begin trading at 10:00 AM (UTC) The Book of Meme (BOME) is a cryptocurrency project that leverages decentralized storage technologies to immortalize meme culture within the blockchain

This announcement comes after OKX announced the addition of DOGS to its spot market.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.