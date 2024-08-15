'2036 Olympics Mere Hindustan Ke Dharthi Par Ho...': PM Modi Announces India's Dream In I-Day Address (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Narendra Modi announced India's ambitious dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics, stating that preparations are already underway to make this vision a reality. The Prime Minister also congratulated Indian who represented the nation at the Paris 2024 and extended his best wishes to the contingent set to compete in the upcoming Paralympics.

"Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players," PM Modi said during his address.

He further added, "India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events. It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, and we are making preparations for that."

The Prime Minister's announcement comes shortly after Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, confirmed the government's intent in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. According to a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, this development marks a significant step toward India's potential bid to host the prestigious Summer Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) oversees the host selection process through its Future Host Commission (FHC), which evaluates and decides on the allocation of hosting rights.

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Paralympics, where India will be represented by its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes. These athletes will compete in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo. India aims to build on its previous successes, including a 19-medal haul at the Tokyo Paralympics and a record-breaking 111 medals at the Para Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. He was seen dressed in a white kurta paired with blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa.

This year marks PM Modi's 11th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to reach this milestone. The theme for this year's celebration, 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' reflects the Government's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.