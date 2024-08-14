Women’S Football: Brazilian Named Al Ittihad Coach
8/14/2024 11:40:40 PM
São Paulo – Brazilian coach Lindsay Camila will be in charge of Al Ittihad women's football team in Saudi Arabia. She left the position as head coach of Bahia women's team after being the Brazil's A2 women's football series champion and was confirmed by Al-Ittihad Ladies Club on Tuesday (13).
At the club facilities in Jeddah, Camila said she's“happy” to join the team. She had been transferred to Bahia earlier this year from São Paulo's Ferroviária, where she won the Copa Libertadores in 2021.
Head c oach is a former football player
Camila had also served as assistant coach of the Brazilian women's U15 and U17 national team. As a player, she worked in France, Spain, Brazil, and Portugal.
Al Ittihad is one of the biggest teams in Saudi Arabia, and their men's team feature forward Karim Benzema, as well as Brazil's Romarinho (forward), Fabinho (defensive midfielder), and Marcelo Grohe (goalkeeper).
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
