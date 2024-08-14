Palm Springs International Comedy Festival Honors 'Celebrating Laughter' With Stanley Kramer Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Some of the Casts of Celebrating Laughter: The Life and Films of Colin Higgins with Documentary Director, Nicholas Eliopoulos

- Paul CruzPALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival (PSICF ) announced today that the documentary "Celebrating Laughter: The Life and Films of Colin Higgins" will receive the 'PSICF Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award' at this year's festival. The award recognizes the film's director, Nicholas Eliopoulos, and its star-studded cast including narrator Cybill Shepherd, Jane Fonda, Goldie Hawn, Lily Tomlin, Shirley MacLaine, and Dolly Parton."Celebrating Laughter" marks the first time a non-fiction film has received this honor, highlighting the enduring impact of Colin Higgins' work on the comedy genre. The documentary explores the life and career of Higgins, the creative force behind classic comedies such as "9 to 5," "Harold and Maude," and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.""We are thrilled to honor 'Celebrating Laughter' with the Stanley Kramer MAD WORLD Award," said Karen Sharpe Kramer, Golden Globe-winning actress and wife of Stanley Kramer. "Nicholas Eliopoulos has crafted a loving portrait of a comedic visionary who brought laughter to millions. This film embodies the spirit of laughter that we need now more than ever."PSICF Director Paul Cruz added, "Mr. Eliopoulos and the cast have done a magnificent job telling Colin Higgins' story. It's a wonderful film that Stanley Kramer himself would have been proud to recognize."The 'PSICF Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award' previously went to the George Gallo comedy film "The Comeback Trail," starring Robert DeNiro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, and Eddie Griffin. Notably, Griffin was also the recipient of the previous year's 'PSICF Comedian of the Year Award'.The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival Awards will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs, CA.About Palm Springs International Comedy FestivalThe Palm Springs International Comedy Festival (PSICF) is a premier annual event celebrating the art of comedy in all its forms. Established as a platform to showcase both emerging talent and comedy legends, PSICF has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment industry calendar.Featuring a diverse array of performances, films, stand-up, sketch comedy, and improv, PSICF attracts top-tier comedic talent from around the globe. The festival has gained recognition from major networks such as NBC and FOX, and has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, solidifying its status as a significant influencer in the comedy world.PSICF is committed to nurturing new talent, offering a unique opportunity for up-and-coming comedians to share the stage with established stars. The festival's commitment to diversity and innovation in comedy has made it a launching pad for the next generation of comedic voices.Beyond entertainment, PSICF is dedicated to the community, operating as part of the Glitterati 501(C)(3) Non-profit Organization. The festival offers educational opportunities, including workshops and panels with industry professionals, and provides special discounts for students to encourage young people's engagement with the arts.For more information about the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, including tickets and program details, please visit .

