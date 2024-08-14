Alesayi Expands Packaging And Product Portfolio With State-Of-The Art BIB Packaging System From SIG

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alesayi Beverage Corporation, a leading beverage in Saudi Arabia since 1959 with 60% share in the drinks' category, is partnering with SIG to expand its product and packaging portfolio. Using a state-of-the-art SIG SureFill 42 Aseptic BIB filling system, Alesayi will launch exciting new products in hotels, restaurants and cafes (HoReCa).



For Alesayi Beverages this is a completely new entry into the business with products in bag-in-box packaging, relying on the expertise of SIG who is the global leader in BIB packaging. SIG will initially supply Alesayi Beverages with its SIG SureFill 42 Aseptic filling line, as well as 10L SIG bags using the SIG 2Pure Film, a one-layer film specifically developed for water and ideal for BIB applications, retaining a high water quality for up to a year without affecting taste. The 10L bags come with SIG OptiTap 2300 fitment, a self-closing thumb toggle valve for simple, intuitive and consistent dispensing of water and other beverages, offering convenience to consumers.



Mohammed Ali Alesayi, Chief Board of Directors and CEO at Alesayi Beverage Corporation: "This is just the beginning of our long-term strategic partnership with SIG, as we continue our ambition to become the number one food and beverage co-packer in the MEA region. We're committed to offering our customers SIG's unique portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, including aseptic carton, bag-in-box and spouted pouch, as well as accelerating our sustainability roadmap."



The new BIB system will be located at Alesayi Beverages new state-of-the-art production facility in Jeddah, which covers more than 98,000 square meters built up area.



Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager India, Middle East and Africa at SIG: "By operating our bag-in-box packaging system, Alesayi Beverages will benefit from the system's flexibility and high performance, enabling product diversification using a number of bag shapes, sizes and fitments. Alesayi will be able to cater to the different business needs of the HoReCa market, starting with water and then moving on to juices and condiment sauces. We look forward to developing our strong partnership and helping Alesayi to launch novel products in our highly convenient packaging solutions."



Alesayi strives to be a leader in the beverage business and to offer its co-packing customers additional solutions such as juice dispensers as well as coffee and CSD post mixes. More information at:





About SIG



SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better – packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.



Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website.

