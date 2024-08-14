Penelope Bourbon Introduces Tastes Of Spain With Valencia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual limited-release bourbon is finished in Vino de Naranja casks from southern Spain

ROSSELLE, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual release of Penelope Valencia is set to launch. On its journey to finish its straight whiskeys in wine casks from the world's finest winemaking regions, Penelope Bourbon makes its latest stop in southern Spain. This year's installment of Penelope Valencia pairs Penelope Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Vino de Naranja casks from Sevilla, Spain. Penelope Valencia is bottled at 95 proof (47.5% ABV) with a minimum suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750mL bottle. A limited allocation of 5,000 (6-in) cases ship in August.

This year's installment of Penelope Valencia pairs Penelope Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Vino de Naranja casks from Sevilla, Spain. Penelope Valencia is bottled at 95 proof (47.5% ABV) with a minimum suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750mL bottle. A limited allocation of 5,000 (6-in) cases ship in August.

Continue Reading

While the foundation for Valencia is Penelope's award-winning Four Grain bourbon, the inspiration is Vino de Naranja – a bold, aroma-rich orange wine produced in Spain's southern coastal wine region of Sevilla by aging white wine and the bitter, fragrant peels of Seville oranges in oak barrels. While Seville oranges cannot be eaten raw, their sharp and powerful flavor and aroma are prized for marmalade, juices and Vino de Naranja.

"We're constantly evolving and tweaking our processes with the goal of making our products better year over year," said Michael Paladini, founder of Penelope Bourbon. "This year's Valencia is a great example of that commitment, and we're excited to share it for fans to enjoy."

Penelope Valencia features a mash bill of 74% corn, 7% rye, 16% wheat and 3% malted barley, and is finished for up to 12 months in Vino de Naranja casks. This unique finish imparts an aroma of bold spice and iced coffee cake with orange glaze; a body including flavorful citrus

zest and mandarin with hints of vanilla and candied ginger; and a long, savory finish with hints of orange peel and black pepper.

"These are some of my favorite wine barrels to work with," said Daniel Polise, founder and master blender of Penelope Bourbon. "The producer we partnered with from southern Spain creates exceptional orange wine, and this year's release has fantastic, rich orange and citrus notes that really stand out from last year's tangerine notes."

Rated a Top-10 Whiskey Under $100 by Whiskey Raiders and a Silver medal from the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Penelope Valencia is one of four special award-winning annual cask finish releases in Penelope Bourbon's Cooper Series. The other offerings include Rio, double finished in American honey and Brazilian oak casks; Rosé, finished in French rosé wine casks; and Tokaji, finished in Hungarian wine casks. A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here .

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has been one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey

brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope boasts a series of straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions that are all uniquely blended and finished. Remarkably smooth and flavorful, Penelope is perfect whether sipping neat or mixing in a cocktail.

Penelope's core expressions, Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect and Toasted Bourbon, have received over 40 combined awards and industry accolades. In 2024, the brand won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength (96 points) and Toasted Rye (99 points); Double Platinum at the ASCOT Awards for Barrel Strength; and Double Gold for Rio and an Innovation Award for Toasted at the SIP Awards.

In addition to its cornerstone expressions, Penelope continues to introduce new and innovative limited releases within its Cooper Series, Limited Releases and Founders Reserve lines.

Today, Penelope Bourbon is sold in 48 states and seven countries. Proving that with enough love, care and hard work, anything is possible.

For more information about Penelope, please visit penelopebourbon

and follow on social media @penelopebourbon (Instagram

/ Facebook ).

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Penelope Bourbon