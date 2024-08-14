GSI Technology To Participate Virtually In The 5Th Annual Needham Semiconductor & Semicap 1X1 Conference On August 21, 2024
Date
8/14/2024 1:30:56 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT) , developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, today announced that management is scheduled to virtually participate in the 5th Annual Needham Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 conference on August 21, 2024. On behalf of the company, Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings that day.
The conference will be held virtually on August 21 and 22. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please get in touch with your Needham representative. Please note that Needham reserves the right to adjust a company's meeting schedule, including its presentation time. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting times with the conference organizers.
A webcast of GSI Technology's presentation will be available on the company's website under the Events and Presentations tab: .
ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY
Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU). This memory-centric design delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel searches directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
541-904-5075
...
Media Relations
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Ricca Silverio
(415) 348-2724
...
Company
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802
