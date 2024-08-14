Dryvebox Continues Rapid Expansion With 30 Boxes In Operation Plus International Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Propelled by Explosive Franchisee Growth, the Number of Open Dryvebox Mobile Simulators has more than Doubled since January, with 16 Boxes Opening this Year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dryvebox today announced the opening of its 30th mobile golf simulator. Continuing on its mission to cultivate golf everywhere, the company achieved this growth via six new franchises nationwide and the launch of its first international Box. In the coming months,

Dryvebox looks to further expand across the board by kicking off additional brand partnerships, graduating experiments to core offerings, and launching more corporate-owned and franchised units.

The company's flagship offering centers around events in the company's custom mobile golf simulators.

Dryvebox has built from that foundation to now offer pop-up events with indoor enclosures, individual coaching and private-bay memberships at the Boxes' home parking locations, and indoor brick and mortar lounges in select cities.

Dryvebox has expanded internationally by opening a Box with a team based in Kelowna, Canada. Domestically, all 10 of the franchises that Dryvebox announced it had signed in March have now opened. Further, new franchises are now open in Minneapolis, MN; Austin, TX; West Chester, PA; and Oyster Bay, NY, while signed franchises in Milwaukee, WI and Edison, NJ are slated to open in September. The Oyster Bay owner, who also owns a Palm Beach-based franchise, is the first Dryvebox franchisee to own and operate multiple Boxes. The Edison franchisee has committed to three Boxes in the region.

"To think that in just eight months we went from 14 to 30 Boxes driving around the country – and now Canada – by opening a Box essentially every two weeks is nothing short of incredible. We now run 10 Boxes internally and our dedicated team of franchisees and partners operate the other 20 Boxes in their communities," said

Adeel Yang, Dryvebox Co-Founder and CEO . "With franchising solidly off the ground, we're seeing a 'rising tide lifting all boats' effect, and I'm excited to grow both our scale and our scope of offerings as we move forward."

Dryvebox is an off-course golf entertainment company founded in 2020 with a mission to cultivate golf everywhere. The company is known for its events, where people play golf on simulators integrated into the company's high-end, patented mobile golf trailers ("Boxes"), which are weatherproof, climate-controlled, and solar-powered. Dryvebox serves events ranging from intimate parties to 100,000-person events. Between events, individuals use the boxes for coaching, personal practice, and play. Dryvebox currently has both corporate and franchised units across the United States, and is excited to offer entrepreneurs and golf enthusiasts the opportunity to grow the game in their communities and join this exciting venture. Learn more at .

