Inventhelp Inventor Develops Outdoor/Portable Cooling System (JMC-2359)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep an outdoor space like a porch or campsite cool and comfortable," said an inventor, from

Spearsville, La., "so I invented the H & R COOL CELL #19. My design could also serve as a cooler for chilling canned and bottled beverages."

The invention provides an effective way to cool a localized outdoor or enclosed area. In doing so, it can be used on a deck, patio, balcony, backyard, campsite, etc. As a result, it increases comfort, and it offers added relief on hot summer days and evenings. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, campers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

