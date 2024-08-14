Iquanti Hits A Major Milestone: Makes The Inc. 5000 List For The Tenth Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thedata-driven performance marketing company

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading performance marketing agency, has been recognized for the 10th time on the 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

Founded in 2008, iQuanti drives superior performance in digital marketing through a data and analytics led approach and a strong vertical focus, earning a reputation for excellence and innovation. Over the years, iQuanti has found success through its focus on developing innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions for niche verticals like banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and e-commerce.

"We're evolving into an AI-first company, leveraging AI to drive superior results and deliver exceptional client value."

"iQuanti is honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the tenth time, a distinction we've achieved from 2013 to 2024.

Our consistent growth is driven by the trust and support of our long-standing clients and partners, for which we are deeply grateful. It's a testament to iQuantians, who come in each day committed to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients," said Vish Sastry, CEO of iQuanti.

"As we are transforming ourselves to be an AI first company that leverages the power of AI to help deliver superior results to our clients, this truly reinforces my belief in the

iQuanti team's ability to continuously innovate in a fast-evolving industry."

Over the past sixteen years, iQuanti has evolved into a global digital marketing company, serving a diverse portfolio of some of the world's largest brands, and is at the forefront of leveraging AI in digital marketing for them.

About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge.

iQuanti has 400+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore.

The company was also previously recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Business lists.

For more information, visit iQuanti.

About Inc. Media

Inc. is a US-based business magazine founded in 1979. Published by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is best known for its annual rankings of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, called the "Inc. 500" and "Inc. 5000."

For more information, visit

