Sports.Com Expands Partnership With Bango

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) or the“Company”) announces that a leader in sports entertainment, has expanded its partnership with Bango PLC (AIM: BGO), (“Bango”), the global leader in subscription bundling and digital commerce solutions. The partnership is designed to expand reach to new markets worldwide through Bango's extensive international distribution network.

has successfully completed its integration with Bango's Digital Vending Machine®, allowing for seamless distribution of its sports content to millions of potential new users globally. The partnership targets the launch of in 40 markets, focusing primarily on North America and Europe, with additional expansions into 5-6 markets across Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. The priority markets identified include the US, UK, Ireland, Chile, and Mexico, where the Company expects to see substantial engagement from sports fans.

Tim Scoffham, Sports & Media Consultant at commented:

"Resellers utilizing Bango's Digital Vending Machine® for subscription bundling can now easily incorporate service into their offerings, enriching their content catalog with a broader range of streaming options. The integration is complete, and content is now immediately available, ensuring resellers can quickly introduce our fresh and engaging content to enhance their customer retention and satisfaction."

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of and added:

"Our vision to transform the sports fan experience into something seamless and immersive continues to take shape through partnerships such as the one with Bango. These deals are central to our strategy of delivering localized, branded sports content directly to consumers' mobile devices. The integration with Bango's Digital Vending Machine® significantly expands our global footprint and access to fans who crave a novel way to engage with sports content. We remain dedicated to establishing as the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts, offering the latest and most exclusive sports content and look forward to announcing new content and distribution deals shortly."

For more information, please visit or

Contact: ...

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company's future financial performance, as well as the company's strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of In addition, cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against (ii) ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, including the remediation of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting relating to segregation of duties with respect to, and access controls to, its financial record keeping system, and accounting staffing levels; (iii) the effects of competition on future business; (iv) risks related to dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that technology could have undetected defects or errors; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect directly on and the economy generally; (vii) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (viii) the possibility that may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (ix) the ability of to achieve its strategic and growth objectives as stated or at all; and (x) those factors discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus filed by with the SEC under the heading“Risk Factors” and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by with the SEC. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at .