New Patient Support Services Now Available 24-7-365 From Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

- Dr. Allyson ShrikhandeWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), is excited to announce the launch of its new 24-7-365 patient support services, aimed at providing unparalleled access to care for all pelvic pain and endometriosis patients nationwide.This innovative healthcare offering includes after-hours answering services and live chat functionality on their website, ensuring that no endometriosis or pelvic pain patient will ever have a moment without the ability to reach their care team.During office hours, patients can contact PRM's in-office Call Center team at (561) 935-1352 to schedule appointments, inquire about new or existing appointments, ask questions about medications and insurance, seek doctor referrals, or address emergencies. This team is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm EST and can also assist with reaching local offices, billing, and PRM providers.For after-hours support, including nights and weekends, new and existing patients can reach PRM's dedicated 24-7-365 team at (910) 661-3475. This team will do their best to assist or route patients to the appropriate person.In addition to the after-hours answering service, PRM is excited to offer 24-7-365 live chat support for endometriosis and pelvic pain patients. This new support option, available on their website, allows patients to connect with PRM at any time of the day or night. By implementing this live chat feature, PRM ensures that individuals dealing with these conditions have a direct line of communication with their team, regardless of the hour.“The live chat support is designed to provide immediate assistance, support, and guidance to patients who may have questions, concerns, or require help outside of regular business hours,” explains Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, co-inventor of the PRM ProtocolTM and co-founder of PRM.“PRM understands the unique and often urgent needs of endometriosis and pelvic pain patients, and this initiative aims to address those needs promptly”.This comprehensive patient support service not only enhances the patient experience but also reaffirms PRM's commitment to ensuring that individuals with endometriosis and pelvic pain have access to the care and support they need, precisely when they need it. Patients can expect prompt and reliable communication with PRM's dedicated team of healthcare professionals, furthering the mission to provide comprehensive care tailored to everyone's unique needs.Furthermore, this initiative extends beyond patients undergoing the non-operative, patented PRM ProtocolTM and extends to PRM's endometriosis excision surgery patients, providing them with 24-7-365 access to their dedicated surgery team. This means that any questions, concerns, or new pain can be addressed promptly, ensuring surgery patients receive the support they need at any time.PRM recognizes that the need for assistance and support can arise at any hour, which is why they have expanded their patient support services to include a range of communication channels. With the call center's availability from 8 am to 8 pm EST, the 24-7-365 after-hours team, live chat, and the patient portal, all patients have various avenues to reach out and connect with their care providers.These new patient support services exemplify PRM's unwavering dedication to providing accessible, high-quality care for every individual they serve. Patients can now rest assured knowing that PRM is there for them, 24-7-365.###About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (“PRM”) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.Media Contact:Theresa PorcaroPRM...+1 561-337-1185

