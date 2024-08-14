Introducing The Tineco GO Series: Tineco's Ultimate Floor Cleaning Solution For The Busy Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The all-new Tineco GO and Tineco GO H2O Series combines high performance with exceptional value

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, renowned for its innovation in intelligent small home appliances with an emphasis on advanced floor care solutions, has launched the highly anticipated Tineco GO and Tineco GO H2O Series. The series redefines convenience and efficiency in floor care, catering to the needs of today's busy households.



The Tineco GO vacuum series delivers exceptional performance and unmatched value, delivering an optimized cleaning experience.

The Tineco GO series includes both cordless stick and handheld vacuums.



Tineco GO Series – Lightweight, cordless stick vacuums for everyday cleaning featuring an enlarged dustbin and up to 40 minutes of run time ($199.99 USD/$299.99 CAD).



Tineco GO Pet Series – Designed for pet owners, this powerful cordless stick vacuums features high suction power, ZeroTangle anti-tangle brush technology for hair and debris, built-in sensors that adjust suction in real-time, and an LED light that turns from red to blue when floor is clean ($249.99 USD/$349.99 CAD).

Tineco GO Mini Series – The new Tineco GO Mini vacuums are compact and powerful, ideal for on-the-go cleaning. The Tineco GO Mini Pet includes a mini-power brush for easy cleaning of furniture, stairs, and even cars (Starting at $99.99 USD/$129.99 CAD).

Tineco GO H2O Series builds on Tineco's leading innovations in floor washers, offering simultaneous vacuuming and mopping capabilities for faster, more efficient cleaning of hard floor surfaces. These new models feature edge cleaning for better cleaning near walls and corners.

Plus, all models have one-touch self-cleaning after use when the unit is returned to its base.



Tineco GO H2O Floor Washer: This cordless floor washer offers edge cleaning, plus LED indicators for operating status and battery life ($249.99 USD/349.99$CAD).



Tineco GO H2O Sense: This smart floor washer adjusts suction power and water flow via built-in sensors that allow the machine to adapt to cleaning needs.

The interactive LED screen provide real-time feedback and cleaning status. ($299.99 USD/$449.99 CAD).

Tineco GO H2O XL: This machine features 50% larger water tanks than the standard models, enabling longer continuous cleaning ($299 USD/$399.99 CAD).

"We are excited to introduce the Tineco GO and Tineco GO H2O Series, setting new benchmarks for the Tineco brand," said Todd Manegold, General Manager of North America, Tineco. "These new products offer solutions for every family by balancing power, intelligence and cleaning performance. Whether you have carpet or hard floors in your home, we have a Tineco GO floor care product for your needs."



The Tineco GO Series and Tineco GO H2O Series are now available at leading retailers, including Best Buy, Costco, Canadian Tire, Target and Walmart and other online channels.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. The brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

