Sound Royalties Celebrates 10 Years Of Pioneering Music Royalty Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader Redefines Funding for Creatives, Continues Expanding Innovative Services Globally

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Royalties , the industry's leading finance firm and a subsidiary of GoDigital Group, is celebrating its 10th year in business, marking a decade of innovation and growth in providing creative-friendly funding solutions. Since its 2014 launch, Sound Royalties has redefined music finance by offering flexible funding options that never put copyright ownership at risk.



“When we started Sound Royalties, our vision was to create an innovative and modern funding model that respected the value of a music creative's intellectual property,” said Alex Heiche, Founder and CEO of Sound Royalties.“Ten years later, we're proud to have served thousands of music creatives and businesses worldwide and are committed to continuing to provide exceptional service to our ever-growing network. By offering individualized options to leverage capital from a back catalog as a worthy alternative to selling a catalog or copyrights, we hear time and again from the creatives we work with how grateful they are for what our funding has done for their careers and personal financial goals.”

Sound Royalties has experienced rapid growth, mostly through referrals and word of mouth from creatives as well as industry leading managers, attorneys, and business managers. The company now collaborates with over 160 labels, publishers, distributors, and performing rights organizations globally, and is adding more every month. Sound Royalties stands out in the industry by working in tandem with these industry organizations, rather than replacing them. The company, which operates in 18 countries and is continuing to expand, offers advances from $5,000 to $20 million+ on any type of royalty stream, with customizable options chosen by the creative.

Unlike traditional loans, Sound Royalties structures its deals as advances with a fixed fee over a fixed term, but without 100% recoupment, allowing for ongoing cash flow. Each deal includes a clear payment schedule, outlining the exact amount owed back to the company.

Key milestones over the past decade include fundings with industry superstars like Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, as well as the introduction of additional services such as Catalog Bridge Financing and Tour Financing.

At the end of 2023, the company completed an 8-figure deal with El Alfa, allowing him to invest in music projects without losing ownership of his copyrights or a percentage of his future earnings.“The best advice I ever received was from Sound Royalties, telling me to register and organize my royalty streams and that whatever I do – don't sell. It was because I didn't sell that I am now able to leverage my back catalog to invest in my future,” said the Dominican rapper and dembow star. While the company has worked with several high-profile creatives, it works with creatives across all genres and at various stages in their career.

Another standout feature of Sound Royalties' service is its relentless commitment to ongoing funding support. Every client receives personalized attention from real people, with live representatives and guaranteed response times for inquiries.

“When I started to look at getting a royalty advance, I quickly realized it was a rapidly growing market. That's why I'm grateful that I found Sound Royalties early on in my search for a financial partner. After a couple of calls with my rep, it was apparent to me that I wasn't just working with an algorithm or a bank, but that I had found friends and people I could trust in my career as an independent artist. They made the process easy, and I hope we get to work together again in the near future,” says singer-songwriter Josh Gilligan on his experience working directly with the Sound Royalties team for his custom financing.

Sound Royalties prides itself on its adaptability and fast action to innovate.“Every creative is unique-so are their opportunities to utilize financing,” said President, Michael Bizenov.“We custom tailor each funding request based on the needs of the creative and what they are looking to achieve. And those projects and goals vary from person to person.”

Creatives around the world have used the financing for a variety of reasons, such as to build a recording studio or fund their own tours. The company also provides other financing programs such as Catalog Bridge Financing in response to producers' needs for short-term bridge financing during a catalog sale; capital for film and TV production; and advances for Distributors, Labels and Publishers.

As Sound Royalties looks to the future, it remains committed to growing with the industry and continuing to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of music creators worldwide.

About Sound Royalties

Founded in 2014, Sound Royalties, LLC is a pioneer of music financing on all types of royalty streams. The company led the way to a new kind of access to funding, empowering music industry professionals in their projects, without ever taking ownership of their copyrights and allowing for ongoing cash flow instead of 100% recoupment. Thanks to its artist-friendly, financially sound approach, Sound Royalties has become the largest music financing service provider in the industry, with representatives around the world.

Sound Royalties has worked with thousands of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, as well as music distributors, publishers, and record labels in every genre. The company works with hundreds of thousands of songs and billions of streams that include credits by Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Steve Dorff, Wyclef Jean, Earl Bud Lee, Sonia Leigh, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Eliel Lind, El Alfa, Smokey Robinson, and so many more. Learn more at . Sound Royalties is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dean Fisk

Finn Partners

...

Additional Quotes

David Tickle, PRODUCER (U2, Blondie, Prince, Split Enz) :

“The crew at Sound Royalties are great people and real professionals; they make you feel like you're a part of a family. They keep you up to date with your royalty [advance] which gives peace of mind for you to keep your head where it needs to be... Creating the next royalty stream.”

Blush, SINGER/SONGWRITER (Demi Lovato, Mary J. Blige, Macy Gray, Meghan Trainor) :

“In order to achieve success, one must be prepared to put in the hard work and dedication required. This was certainly the case for me, as I worked tirelessly to attain success within the music industry. However, I always knew that my ambitions extended beyond this one field. I wanted to have the financial freedom to explore new opportunities and invest in other areas that were close to my heart. Thankfully, Sound Royalties was able to provide me with the resources I needed to achieve this. By converting my successful placements into upfront capital, I was able to make strategic investments in myself and my other passions, which has opened up a world of new possibilities for me.”

Josh Gilligan, SINGER/SONGWRITER :

“When I started to look at getting a royalty advance, I quickly realized it was a rapidly growing market. That's why I'm grateful that I found Sound Royalties early on in my search for a financial partner. After a couple of calls with my rep, it was apparent to me that I wasn't just working with an algorithm or a bank, but that I had found friends and people I could trust in my career as an independent artist. They made the process easy, and I hope we get to work together again in the near future.”

El Alfa, RAPPER :

“The best advice I ever received was from Sound Royalties, telling me to register and organize my royalty streams and that whatever I do – don't sell. It was because I didn't sell that I am now able to leverage my back catalog to invest in my future.”