Canvas GFX Joins Zebra Technologies' Partnerconnect Alliance Partner Track

- Patricia Hume, Canvas GFX CEOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canvas GFX , the leading supplier of connected frontline worker software solutions to the sector, today announced its participation in the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program.Zebra Technologies is a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people. Canvas GFX joins as an independent software vendor (ISV). The Canvas Envision platform connects workers on the manufacturing shop floor, as well as maintenance technicians in the field, to the real-time knowledge they need to improve performance, while allowing for the capture of data and feedback from the front line, creating a true digital loop within the organization. It is accessible through any browser and supported on Zebra's L10 and ET8x series of rugged tablets on Windows.By participating in Zebra's PartnerConnect program, Canvas GFX gains access to an innovative portfolio, along with comprehensive training and extensive marketing, sales and technical benefits. Canvas GFX chose to join Zebra's PartnerConnect program to combine the Canvas Envision platform with best-of-breed hardware solutions from Zebra Technologies, as well as those provided by other ecosystem partners, to create uniquely compelling offerings for a manufacturing sector in urgent need of achievable productivity gains.“As a PartnerConnect member, Canvas GFX now has access to industry-leading solutions, training and tools that will allow us to collaborate with Zebra's global partner network and better meet the needs of our customers,” said Patricia Hume, CEO, Canvas GFX.“The PartnerConnect program makes it easier for us to differentiate ourselves while working together with Zebra to create new ways of work for the front line of business.”The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.About Canvas GFXCanvas GFX creates powerful software solutions for manufacturing organizations who prioritize innovation. Our Connected Knowledge platform, Envision, supports Digital Transformation initiatives across the enterprise by connecting people to the knowledge they need to do their jobs to a higher standard. Canvas GFX is committed to helping companies leverage technology to enable the flow of knowledge along the entire digital thread to engage workers, reduce operating costs and maximize revenue.# # #Media Contact:Mike HibberdCanvas ...‍

