KCM Trade Heads To Sandown Raceway To Support CEO's Japan Drift Competition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After visiting famous landmarks and iconic racing locations worldwide, the KCM Trade Drift Team arrived at Australia's renowned Sandown Raceway in July 2024. They invited KCM Trade's Chief Analyst, Tim Waterer, and Australia's Managing Director, Jason Lau, to experience the drift racing firsthand. This event was held to cheer for and support the CEO's participation in the FDJ2 Drift Championship in Japan in late August, with hopes of achieving excellent results.

KCM Trade Visits Australia's Iconic Sandown Raceway



Located in the suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, Sandown Raceway spans 3.1 kilometers and features 11 challenging turns. The track is renowned for hosting numerous international-level events. Its unique design and world-class races have made Sandown Raceway a shining gem in the Australian motorsport scene, attracting top drivers and teams from around the world. It is a revered destination for motorsport enthusiasts globally.



KCM Trade Australia's Managing Director Jason Lau and Chief Analyst Tim Waterer made an appearance at this renowned racetrack, reinforcing the company's commitment to investor education. Through drifting, they aimed to convey the essential qualities that investors should possess. Whether it's navigating a high-speed corner on the racetrack or making investment decisions in the financial market, both require speed, determination, and precise calculation. They hope that investors can grasp these key points and continue to excel in the investment market, smoothly navigating challenges and driving directly toward their financial goals, much like mastering a perfect drift.



World's First Online Trading Platform CEO to Compete in a Drift Racing Event



In late August, KCM Trade CEO Ryan Tsui will compete in the renowned FDJ2 Drift Championship organized by the Japan Motor Sports Association (JMSA), becoming the first CEO of an online trading platform to participate in a drift racing competition. Another purpose of Jason Lau and Tim Waterer's trip is to show their support for the CEO, cheering him on to achieve excellent results in the competition.



*The drift car driven by Ryan Tsui has a rich history behind it, passed down from the famous Japanese racer Kunihiko Takahashi, and has seen many victories on the track. Before heading to Japan, the KCM Trade Drift Team had already visited numerous iconic landmarks worldwide, including Victoria Peak and Central Harborfront in Hong Kong, Tsing Ma Bridge, and in Australia, Albert Park in the Docklands, the F1 Pit Stop at the racing culture hub, Marvel Stadium, Bolte Bridge, and the historic University of Melbourne, sparking much discussion in the drifting community.



After their training session in Zhuhai in July, the KCM Trade Drift Team is in its best form. Let's all look forward to Ryan Tsui showcasing speed and passion on the racetrack in Japan.



Company :-KCM TRADE

User :- LUCY Gumaridis

Email :...

Phone :-098554477

Url :-