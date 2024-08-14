UN Security Council convene emergency session following fatal attack on Gaza school

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session following a request from Algeria and consultations with the State of Palestine, prompted by a devastating incident in Gaza. On August 10, an Israeli targeted the "Taabi'een" school in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, which was housing displaced individuals. The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of over 100 Palestinian civilians and left hundreds more injured.



Lisa Dutten, Director of the Finance and Partnerships Division in the Office of Humanitarian Coordination, addressed the Security Council on behalf of Joyce Msuya, the Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. Dutten expressed grave concern over the attack, describing it as another appalling episode in the ongoing conflict. She highlighted the school, which was sheltering several hundred displaced families—many of whom had relocated there following recent Israeli evacuation orders—was struck during dawn prayers.



Dutten noted that the attack on the Taabi'een school was one of the deadliest assaults on a facility housing displaced persons since the conflict began. She underscored that such attacks have unfortunately become more frequent, citing recent incidents including the shelling of three schools between August 3 and 4 and the targeting of two more schools on August 8, all within Gaza City. The strike on the Taabi'een school represents the latest in a series of tragic attacks on civilian shelters during the ongoing violence.

