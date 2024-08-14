Russians Attack Humanitarian Aid Distribution Point In Kupiansk With Drone
8/14/2024 7:19:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a drone, injuring a 64-year-old man.
This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrinform reports.
'Kharkiv region. Russians hit a humanitarian aid point in the city of Kupiansk with a drone. A 64-year-old man sustained blast injuries. He was hospitalised,' the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, this morning, Russian troops dropped bombs on the village of Kantsedalivka in Kharkiv region, destroying a civilian infrastructure facility.
