Russians Attack Humanitarian Aid Distribution Point In Kupiansk With Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a drone, injuring a 64-year-old man.

This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the of Internal Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

'Kharkiv region. Russians hit a humanitarian aid point in the city of Kupiansk with a drone. A 64-year-old man sustained blast injuries. He was hospitalised,' the statement said.

One more civilian in Russian shelling of

As Ukrinform reported, this morning, Russian troops dropped bombs on the village of Kantsedalivka in Kharkiv region, destroying a civilian infrastructure facility.