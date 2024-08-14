Mumbai News: Vistara Flight Makes 'Priority Landing' With 165 People Aboard
Date
8/14/2024 6:28:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Vistara flight from Delhi made a“priority landing” in Mumbai on Wednesday due to a "minor" technical issue, the airline said in a statement.“The aircraft landed safely and is currently undergoing inspection,” the airline added.
A Vistara spokesperson said,“Shortly before landing, a minor technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 995 that was operating from Delhi to Mumbai on 14 August 2024.” Also Read
As a precautionary step, the pilots requested the Air Traffic Controller for "priority landing", and landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, The Vistara spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
There was no confirmation on the number of passengers on the flight. However, sources told PTI that there were around 165 people , including seven crew members, onboard the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft. Also Read
The flight UK 995 took off from Delhi Airport at 10.49 am and landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.29 pm, according to live flight tracking website Flightradar24.
All customers deboarded the aircraft, which is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations, Vistara said.
(With inputs from agencies)
