Real Madrid to face Atalanta in 2024 UEFA Super Cup final

Spanish LaLiga giant is set to face Italian team Atalanta in the 2024 Super Cup final on Wednesday. Real Madrid secured their 15th UEFA title by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final held in June. This victory solidified their place in the Super Cup final, where they will compete for an opportunity to extend their impressive trophy haul.



Real Madrid's veteran manager, Carlo Ancelotti, acknowledged the challenges of the upcoming match, particularly given it marks the start of the new season. Despite the challenges, Ancelotti expressed confidence in his team's preparations and respect for their opponents. He highlighted Atalanta’s remarkable performance in the UEFA Europa League, noting their ability to defeat top teams like Liverpool, and emphasized the importance of Real Madrid being at their best.



Ancelotti has the chance to make history by becoming the only manager to win five Super Cup trophies if Real Madrid triumphs in this season’s final. Additionally, new French star Kylian Mbappe is expected to make his debut for Real Madrid in this competitive fixture. The team is aiming to secure their sixth Super Cup title, surpassing both Barcelona and AC Milan.



On the other side, Atalanta, having stunned Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-0 victory in the UEFA Europa League final in May, is ready to embrace their underdog status. Atalanta’s captain, Marten de Roon, expressed enthusiasm about their role as underdogs, reflecting their success against Leverkusen and the potential advantage it may bring. The UEFA Super Cup remains a prestigious annual clash between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, showcasing top European club talent.

