EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Delignit AG achieves half-year revenue of € 36.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 6.4% in a difficult environment and confirms its guidance for the year

14.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Blomberg, August 14, 2024 - Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, presented its half-year figures today. Consolidated revenue amounted to € 36.7 million in the first half of the year (previous year: € 48.2 million), which corresponds to a year-on-year decline in revenue of around -24%. In terms of profitability, the Delignit Group generated EBITDA of around € 2.3 million (previous year € 4.5 million) with an EBITDA margin of 6.4 %. With these results, the half-year figures are in line with the guidance for this year's business development.



The reason for the noticeable decline in revenue is the automotive target market, in which the product area of the caravan industry in particular lost significant ground compared to the previous year. At the same time, however, key OEM series supply contracts in the light commercial vehicle industry also fell short of the agreed contract volumes. In contrast, the Technological Applications target market performed well, achieving significant growth of 89%. However, this positive development was unable to compensate for the decline in the Automotive business, as the Technological Applications accounted for only 11% of revenue in the first half of the year.



The outlook for the second half of the year remains cautiously positive, but is subject to considerable uncertainty. Major OEM customers have announced a recovery in various series supply contracts for key fleets. However, first early indicators in both the caravan and commercial vehicle industries point to a further slowdown.

"We are looking ahead with cautious optimism, even though we are confronted with unprecedented uncertainty and volatility in our markets. Nevertheless, it remains our ambitious goal to achieve our guidance for the financial year," reports Markus Büscher, CEO of Delignit AG. The Management Board thus confirms the forecast for the 2024 financial year, which envisages revenue of € 75 to 80 million with EBITDA profitability of 6 to 7%.



The half-year report 2024 is available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section.



About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is carbon-neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available online at .

Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Tel. +49 5235 966-156

Fax +49 5235 966-351

eMail: ...





14.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Delignit AG Königswinkel 2-6 32825 Blomberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)5235 / 966-0 Fax: +49 (0)5235 / 966-105 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0 WKN: A0MZ4B Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1967219



End of News EQS News Service