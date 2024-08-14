Army Officer Killed, Terrorist Injured In J&K Encounter (2Nd Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Aug 14 (IANS) An officer was killed and a on Wednesday in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Akar forests bordering between J&K's Udhampur and Doda districts.

Official sources said that an army captain, Deepak was martyred in the operation in Akar forests bordering between Udhampur and Doda districts of J&K.

The sources stated that captain Deepak led from the front and continued to direct his men towards neutralising the terrorists.

“He suffered gunshot injuries due to firing by terrorists and was evacuated to hospital. However, the captain succumbed to serious injuries and made the supreme sacrifices for the nation,” sources added.

“Captain Deepak led from front and was the third person behind scouts while search operation started. He fired at the terrorist group last night as well as today morning. Inspite of gunshot wounds, he kept directing his men as long as he could,” the sources said.

One terrorist was injured in this operation and a US made M4 assault rifle was recovered.

Earlier, the security forces engaged the terrorists in gunfire in the ongoing operation in Udhampur district.

The anti-terrorism operation was launched on Tuesday evening in Akar forests near the Patnitop tourist resort bordering between Udhampur and Doda districts.

Firing exchanges started on Wednesday morning after the security forces located the hiding terrorists in the forest area.

Terrorists have been carrying out hit-and-run ambush attacks against army, security forces and civilians in the hilly districts of Jammu division.

Till July 21 this year, terrorists killed 28 people including army, security forces and civilians in 11 such hit-and-run attacks while the security forces carried out 28 anti-terrorism operations.

After reports emerged that a group of 40-50 hardcore foreign mercenaries are active in the mountainous areas of Jammu division, the army deployed over 4,000 soldiers drawn from the elite Para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in the mountainous districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi districts of Jammu division.

These forces have been deployed on the mountain tops to thwart any hit-and-run attacks by the terrorists. During their past ambush attacks, the terrorists had carried out surprise attacks and then disappeared in the densely forested areas of these districts.

The revised strategy of the army is aimed at depriving the terrorists of this element of surprise and to hunt them out of the densely forested and foliaged areas of these hilly districts.