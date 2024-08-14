Russia Forced To Move Troops From Kaliningrad To Kursk Region Lithuania's Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Defense Laurynas Kasciunas has said that Russia is redeploying its to the Kursk region from the Kaliningrad region, which lies on the Baltic Sea coast.

He said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports, citing Suspilne .

"Let me express my respect for your actions, your maneuvers in the north," Kasciunas said.

He noted that he had not heard of Ukraine crossing any red lines in Russia's Kursk region. According to the minister, this is a good sign, and the next good sign in this context would be permission for Ukraine to use long-range weapons inside Russia. Lithuania is currently lobbying for this, Kasciunas said.

"I say to the Lithuanian people: 'Look at how the Ukrainians are fighting for you. Because of their struggle, they [the Russians] have to pull their troops out of Kaliningrad.' We even call it 'demilitarization' of Kaliningrad, which is happening thanks to the bravery of your military, thanks to your decisions," Kasciunas said.

He added that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region had boosted the morale not only of Ukraine, but also of Lithuanian society, and Lithuanians want to support Ukrainians even more.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine