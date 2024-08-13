Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Tummy Tuck: Comparing Surgical And Non-Surgical Treatments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trends in Tummy Tuck Procedures from 2000 to 2023: A steady increase in the number of tummy tuck surgeries reflects growing popularity and advancements in cosmetic surgery over the past two decades

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Tummy tucks, popular for enhancing abdominal contours, are favored post-pregnancy or weight loss. Dr. Ourian highlights the benefits, drawbacks, and demand.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consistently ranking high as a go-to cosmetic surgical procedure, Abdominoplasty, or also commonly referred to as a“tummy tuck”, continues to grow as one of the most popular and sought after cosmetic procedures, particularly amongst individuals looking to improve their abdominal contour after pregnancy or significant weight loss. Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, gives us his expert insight and review of tummy tucks, along with the pros and cons of receiving an Abdominoplasty and what to expect from it.

“Maintaining realistic expectations and understanding both the benefits and drawbacks of getting a tummy tuck can ensure the patient's satisfaction with the results. The stigma around cosmetic surgery has definitely diluted over the years, with more patients openly discussing their procedures, further driving the popularity of cosmetic surgeries, like tummy tucks”, Dr. Ourian advises.

Popularity Trends:

. Tummy tucks carry a high demand, maintaining a steady popularity over the years.

. Consistently ranked as a top 5 procedure in the U.S. by the American Society of Plastic Surgery, estimating nearly 613,000 tummy tuck procedures performed in the U.S. alone ib the past 5 years.

. The trend of men getting tummy tucks has grown over the years too, with men accounting for almost 15% of all tummy tucks in recent years.

Pros:

. A tummy tuck can significantly enhance the appearance of the abdomen, resulting in a flatter and more toned look. This procedure can boost self-confidence and body image of the patient.

. Effectively removing loose or sagging skin that may not be responding to common routines like dieting and exercising, especially after significant weight loss or multiple pregnancies and in some cases even after a single pregnancy.

. The tightening of the abdomen muscles can ultimately help improve core strength and posture.

. Maintaining a proper diet and exercise schedule, the results from receiving a tummy tuck can be long-lasting providing a more permanent solution compared to non-surgical and non-invasive methods.

Cons:

. Scarring is one of the biggest concerns for patients getting a tummy tuck. Typically running from hip to hip, some patients turn to other cosmetic procedures like laser skin resurfacing to help diminish the scar. This process usually takes multiple sessions, which can be very costly.

. The recovery time can be longer then expected, sometimes requiring several weeks of downtime. A lot of patients report swelling and discomfort and are restricted from their normal activities during the healing process from a tummy tuck.

. The cost of a tummy tuck can be very high since treatment is not covered by most insurances due to the surgery being considered as cosmetic.

. There are potential complications, including poor wound healing, asymmetry, or even the need for a revision of the area of operation.

Non-Invasive Alternatives to Tummy Tucks

For those who prefer non-surgical options, there are several effective alternatives to a traditional tummy tuck that can help improve abdominal contour without the need for surgery.

CoolSculpting:

CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat reduction treatment that uses controlled cooling to target and eliminate stubborn fat cells. It's ideal for reducing localized fat deposits that resist diet and exercise, providing a slimmer appearance without the need for incisions or anesthesia.

USRF Skin Tightening:

These treatments use energy-based technologies to stimulate collagen production and tighten the skin. They are particularly effective for addressing mild to moderate skin laxity, offering a firmer, more toned look over time without surgery.

Emsculpt:

Emsculpt is a non-invasive procedure that uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic technology to burn fat and build muscle simultaneously. This treatment is especially beneficial for those looking to enhance core strength and achieve a more defined abdomen without the downtime associated with surgery.

These non-invasive options offer effective alternatives to a tummy tuck, with minimal downtime and reduced risks, allowing patients to achieve their aesthetic goals without the need for surgery.

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and greatly celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for technique of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

