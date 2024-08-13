Notre Dame Academy Celebrates 75 Years Of Educational Leadership In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) School Poised to Build on Foundation of Excellence with All-Girls Middle School

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month Notre Dame Academy launches a celebration of 75 years of excellence in education, marked by a series of both public and private events throughout the year. Although the institution reflects the charism of its founders, the Sisters of Notre Dame, it bears little resemblance to the repurposed elementary library that was its very first classroom in September 1949. Seventy-five years of devoted leadership and strategic innovation have perfectly poised the Los Angeles landmark to expand its programs and offerings as it continues to educate young women in grades nine through 12.

"We have built upon the strong foundation the Sisters established to develop a comprehensive curriculum that addresses the needs of the 21st-century student," said Lilliam Paetzold '84, president and head of school. "Informed by timeless Catholic values, our approach applies the most current, well-researched methods tailored to how girls learn, grow, and thrive."

As a fitting celebration of its 75th anniversary, NDA welcomes its inaugural class of sixth graders, extending its all-girl education through junior high school. The new Catholic middle school – the only one of its kind in west LA – provides seamless vertical academic alignment with the high school, maximizes opportunities for mentorship, and relies on the expanse of Los Angeles as an extension of the classroom. A full complement of athletics and arts offerings guarantees a comprehensive and holistic middle school experience.

"This expansion reflects our unwavering belief in the relevance of an all-girls education and the importance of girls-only spaces," said Paetzold. "We're preparing young women to impact their workplaces, industries, and communities

by providing rigorous academics, intentional leadership training, and exposure to a wide range of career options, all with the support of a strong sisterhood."

Community will be at the heart of the events planned to commemorate the anniversary year. Archbishop José H. Gomez will kick off the festivities on Saturday, September 14 by celebrating a family Mass and barbeque. All friends and alumnae are welcome. Next up in October is the school's beloved spirit day, Notre Dame Day, expanded this year to include any of the 6,500 alumnae who would like to revisit their own class themes, chants, and dances. Other events in 2025 include a Day of Service March 8, the Making a Difference Scholarship Benefit Gala on April 12, and Mary's Day in May.

"With these events, we not only honor the Sisters' enduring investment in Notre Dame Academy, but we also celebrate the broader community -- the students, families, faculty, and alumnae -- who cherish NDA as their second home," said Paetzold. "Together we eagerly anticipate a bright future and continued growth over the next 75 years."

For more information about Notre Dame Academy and its anniversary events, or to RSVP for the family Mass September 14, contact Siobhan O'Neill, director of marketing and communications, at [email protected] .

Notre Dame Academy (NDA) is an independent Catholic school established by the Sisters of Notre Dame to educate young women in grades six through 12. Celebrating 75 years of excellence and educational leadership, NDA prepares students for lives of purpose with a comprehensive 21st-Century curriculum. The school boasts more than 6,500 alumnae who make a difference in career and community. The exceptionally diverse sisterhood includes families from more than 40 zip codes throughout Los Angeles. For more information, visit ndasla.

