Brazil Weighs New Elections as a Solution to Venezuela's Election Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Behind closed doors, Brazil's is considering new in Venezuela, according to local media.



This could offer a solution to the controversy surrounding the recent presidential election results.



Members of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administratio lead these discussions, which have not yet produced a formal proposal.



However, the idea is said to be gaining traction. The discussions follow the contentious July 28 election where Nicolás Maduro won with 52%.







Opposition candidate María Corina Machado contests the results, alleging her records show she won significantly.



Celso Amorim, an advisor to President Lula, has suggested that holding new elections under international supervision could resolve the crisis.



This proposal, likened to a "second round" of voting, emerged in a ministerial meeting and would lift sanctions against Maduro's government.



Brazil's diplomatic efforts include talks with regional allies like Mexico and Colombia to build support for this approach.



President Lula aims to negotiate a peaceful resolution with Mexican President López Obrador and Colombian President Petro.

However, the Venezuelan opposition, led by Machado, rejects the idea of new elections, insisting on verifying the July 28 results.



Maduro's regime complicates things, alleging a cyberattack influenced the election and seeking Supreme Court validation, a move viewed skeptically.



Ex-Colombian President Iván Duque warns that Maduro might use the Supreme Court to annul the July 28 election and push for new ones to keep power.



He urges regional leaders to focus on negotiating Maduro's exit rather than legitimizing his rule.



Brazil's diplomatic push for new Venezuelan elections faces uncertainty, impacting regional stability and Venezuela's political future.

