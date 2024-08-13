Introducing Myopia Management Solutions For Children - Just In Time For Back To School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Vision Boutique, a leading eye care practice in Munster, Indiana, is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge myopia management services.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vision Boutique, a leading eye care practice in Munster, Indiana, is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge myopia management services. This initiative aims to address the growing concern of myopia (nearsightedness) among children and adolescents with advanced, effective solutions.As the prevalence of myopia continues to rise globally, Vision Boutique is at the forefront of combating this vision challenge with its state-of-the-art management strategies. The practice offers a range of innovative treatments designed to slow the progression of myopia and improve overall visual health for young patients.Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Owner and Principal Optometrist at Vision Boutique, emphasizes the importance of early intervention in managing myopia. "We are excited to offer comprehensive myopia management services at Vision Boutique. Early and effective treatment can significantly reduce the risk of severe visual impairment later in life. Our goal is to provide personalized care that addresses each child's unique needs."MiSight® 1-day Contact Lenses:MiSight® 1-day Contact Lenses are the first and only FDA-approved soft contact lenses to slow the progression of myopia in children ages 8–12 by 59% on average, resulting in a lower prescription. Myopia is commonly diagnosed in childhood and can worsen over time, increasing the risk of more severe sight conditions later in life.In addition to myopia control treatments, Vision Boutique employs the latest technology to monitor and assess myopia progression, ensuring that each patient receives the most effective care tailored to their needs.Parents and guardians are encouraged to schedule consultations to discuss the best myopia management options for their children. Vision Boutique's team of expert optometrists is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care and guidance throughout the treatment process.For more information about Vision Boutique's myopia management services or to book an appointment, please visit or contact any of our practices directly.

