Abich Financial Services Secures 1348Th Position On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc unveiled Abich Services as #1348 on its renowned 5000 list, a data-driven of the 5000 most rapidly growing private companies in the United States. This roster provides a unique

perspective into the sector and positions Abich Financial among the country's leading private enterprises.

This is the third year in a row the firm has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list and the sixth year as the Loudoun Times-Mirror's 'Best of Loudoun' financial firm.



Abich Financial Services, Inc., Summer 2024

"It's an honor and privilege to receive this award for the third year in a row. Our growth is directly attributed to the amazing team we have and our hard working clients who trust us with their life's savings." - Abe Abich, Founder and CEO

This growth comes with the addition of thirteen new team members over the last year and a 7,600-square-foot office expansion this August. These achievements underscore the firm's resilience and determination amidst the ongoing economic uncertainty.



Established in 2008, the fiduciary retirement planning firm helps those aged 55+ to retire with dignity and confidence. Abich Financial talks to its clients about retirement income planning, investment planning, social security, required minimum distributions (RMD), tax planning, annuity and pension planning, and 401k planning.



Abich Financial Services reaches the community through webinars, educational dinners, and local radio and television. Tune into "The Retirement Key," hosted by Abe Abich, at 8am and 2pm on Saturdays, and 8am, 2pm and 5pm on Sundays on 105.9 WMAL. Abe also hosts "The Retirement Key" TV show on Saturdays at 11:30am on ABC, 12:00pm on CBS and 7:30pm on NBC.



For inquiries about Abich Financial Services, contact their office at (571) 577-9968 or [email protected] . Further information is accessible on their official website, .



Investment advisory services are offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC. a Registered Investment Advisor firm. Insurance services are offered through Abich Financial Services Inc. #127820.



