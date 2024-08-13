Hope Spring Handover Latest Clean Water Project To Beneficiary Community

(MENAFN- Pressat) Water poverty alleviation charity, Hope Spring, announced the completion and handing over of its latest clean water project today. The announcement was made in a post, on the international development NGO website.

The project, an eighty metres deep borehole, fitted with a powerful submersible pump, which pumps water to a five thousand litre capacity tank on a raised platform. The water is then fed to a fetching area, where up to fivve community members can collect water at the same time.

The project was funded by Hope Spring, with material and support from the beneficiary: the people of Ifedayo Community in Kwara State, Nigeria. The project which was originally planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, in adequate funding as well as seasonal factors meant the project was not able to start. Everything needed to make the project a success finally came together in June, this year.

Speaking about the project, Hope Spring trustee Temi Odurinde said“I am very pleased that the Ifedayo project was completed and handed over to the community. It was a great pleasure to work with the people of Ifedayo, who were an active part of the project. The community supported us every step of the way”. Mr Odurinde added "The community will not have to worry about water for at least a decade.”



Hope Spring is on course to meet its target of five clean water projects in Nigeria in 2024. Prior to the Ifedayo community project, the charity has completed three previous projects. Most of the donation the organisation relies on to fund its project come from Hope Spring eCards , a charity ecard platform the organisation set up a number of years ago. You can find out more about Hope Spring and it's projects on their website and their social media pages.