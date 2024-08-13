Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Recognized As Distinguished Golf Destination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hammock Beach Resort & Spa Recognized as Distinguished Golf Destination by BoardRoom Magazine in partnership with Forbes Guide

- Brad Hauer, Director of Golf at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & SpaPALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa , an oceanfront luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, is proud to announce its designation as a Distinguished Golf Destination ELITE, the Hallmark of Excellence for a golf resort. This designation is merit-based recognizing exceptional golf resorts that exceed expectations in the quality of service and amenities, facilities, and most importantly the teamwork of the staff and management. The designation is awarded by the BoardRoom Magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.Nestled along the shoreline with views of the Atlantic Ocean, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features two award-winning golf courses. The stunning Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course winds through pristine wetlands and sparkling lakes, while the Conservatory Course, designed by Tom Watson, showcases waterfalls, babbling brooks, and intricated field stone work.The Distinguished Golf Destination designation is the highest honor a resort, semi-private, daily fee, or public golf course can attain. Through its Distinguished Golf Destinations program, BoardRoom Magazine shares its extensive knowledge of the golf industry and its comprehensive in-depth study of member experience at private clubs with these types of courses.“We are honored to receive this impressive distinction and offer our guests an unparalleled golfing experience at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Both of our courses provide unique challenges that showcase the natural beauty of our coastal setting,” said Brad Hauer, Director of Golf at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.BoardRoom Magazine is a leading publication devoted to the private club industry that offers insights, trends, and analysis. The magazine serves as an esteemed resource for club managers, board members, and industry professionals highlighting the effective techniques and developments in club operations and management. BoardRoom Magazine boasts a strategic relationship with the PGA of America, a premier organization dedicated to the growth and development of golf, representing golf professionals and growing the sport through education, tournaments, and community initiatives. The Boardroom Magazine developed the Distinguished Clubs program to recognize, share, and preserve the institution of private clubs for many future generations.“Congratulations to Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa under the leadership of Brad Hauer for achieving the perfect balance of an exceptional golf experience, quality governance, and top-tier facilities. Your commitment to excellence is a shining example to others in the industry, and your dedication to creating an outstanding environment for your golfers is truly inspiring. Keep up the fantastic work," said John Fornaro, Publisher and Co-founder of BoardRoom.For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort , Instagram at @HammockBeach or X at @HammockResort with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & SpaLocated at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses - Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids' club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.

