Vystar Credit Union Earns Top 10 Military Friendly® Company Designation For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its recent recognition as a Military Friendly® Company for 2024. This prestigious designation is awarded to organizations that have met or exceeded standards in at least three out of four critical areas of commitment to the military community.

Military Friendly® evaluates companies based on their recruitment, hiring, and training of veterans (Military Friendly® Employers), recruitment, hiring, and training of military spouses (Military Spouse Friendly Employers®), support of Veteran-Owned Businesses (Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Programs), and commitment to military consumer protections and positive brand reputation within the military community (Military Friendly® Brands).

"It is a profound honor for VyStar Credit Union to be recognized again as a Military Friendly® Company for our commitment to service members and veterans," said VyStar Chief Human Resources Officer Kawanza Humphrey. "We are dedicated to providing exceptional opportunities for the courageous individuals, families, and small business owners who have served our country. These significant designations will enable us to continue attracting, developing, and retaining top talent, further empowering us to support and enrich the communities we serve."

VyStar has also earned the following designations for 2024:

Military Friendly® Employer by recruiting, hiring and training veterans.



Military Spouse Friendly Employer ® by recruiting, hiring and training of military spouses.



Top 10 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program by partnering with and supporting veteran-owned businesses.



Top 10 Military Friendly® Brand for commitment to military consumer protections and having a positive brand reputation in the military community.



This recognition from VIQTORY is indicative of the credit union's longtime commitment to supporting military members, veterans and their families. VyStar was founded at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in 1952 to provide military members with a secure financial institution. More than 70 years later, the credit union remains committed to supporting military members, veterans and their families through internal programs for employees and external programs for members and community partners.

VyStar Employees That Served (VETS), the credit union's military-focused Employee Resource Group, assists in professional development and networking, supports employee and community engagement and provides outreach to the veteran community. Additionally, VyStar offers a variety of unique perks and military benefits. These include the Military Heroes Mortgage Program , special military-themed debit cards and more.

Click here for photos of VyStar employees participating in military and veteran events.

Learn more about VyStar's support for military members and veterans .



