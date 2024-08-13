Naftogaz Group Transfers Over UAH 53B In Tax Payments Since Early 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-July 2024, Naftogaz Group transferred more than UAH 53 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's state and local budgets, which is about 10% higher compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC in a commentary to Ukrinform.

Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov emphasized that the state would need support from large businesses to counter the wartime challenges.

“Naftogaz Group's enterprises promptly make tax payments to various level budgets. In July alone, Naftogaz paid more than UAH 6 billion to Ukraine's consolidated budget,” Chernyshov noted.

A reminder that, in July 2024, Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC made mandatory payments under Eurobonds in accordance with the restructuring schedule. The next payment was scheduled for November 2024.

