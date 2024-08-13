South University Board Of Managers Appoints Biotech CEO Adriann Sax As New Chair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sax brings more than two decades of executive-level leadership experience to South's governing board.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University is pleased to announce the appointment of

Adriann Sax as the new chair of its Board of Managers. With over 25 years of executive experience in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Sax brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision that will greatly benefit the university's ongoing growth and development.

Currently the President and CEO of biotechnology firm Vetigenetics LLC, Sax's career has spanned several leadership roles in high-growth startups and major biopharma companies. She is credited with raising over $700 million in financing across various organizations, making her an ideal choice to guide South's governing board.

As chair, Sax will lead and represent South's Board of Managers, a seven-person board responsible for charting policy-making for the university.

"Adriann's innovative approach and commitment to excellence and growth will be instrumental in guiding South University's continued development," said South University Chancellor Dr. Steven K. Yoho. "We are excited to welcome her into this pivotal leadership role and look forward to the impact she will bring to our institution."

A co-founder of Vetigenetics, which specializes in the discovery and development of antibody-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and chronic diseases in companion animals, Sax has led the company from an academic startup to a growth-oriented biotech firm. Her leadership has resulted in the advancement of two lead products into clinical trials and the establishment of significant partnerships and funding, including a $2.3 million SBIR Phase 2 grant from the National Cancer Institute.

"South University has made remarkable strides distinguishing itself in the field of higher education through a powerful combination of small class sizes, high-caliber curricula, and flexible learning models whose accessibility truly meets the needs of individuals pursuing higher learning in today's modern economy," Sax said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to this great institution's continued success."

Sax succeeds Dr. Michael Colegrove as SU's Board of Managers Chair. A renowned administrator, author, and a former U.S. Army Colonel, Dr. Colegrove served as chair for more than five years, leading the University's policy-making board.

The Board of Managers Chair succession follows the recent appointment of three new members to the university's governing board:



Bradley

Talbert, CEO of Savannah's Memorial Health Hospital

Dr.

Brock Haas, director of Eagle Ridge Conference Center & Resort at Hinds Community College Attorney and entrepreneur Steven Gordon

South University currently educates over 10,000 students in programs ranging from nursing to pharmacy to business administration across 11 campuses in the Southeastern United States, as well as South University's online programs.

About South University

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools

Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and

doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and

diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South

University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and

Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by

calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website

( ).

