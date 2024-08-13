Epiq Renews Partnership With Am Law 200 Firm Vorys

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven and trusted partner through 10-year relationship driving continuous operational innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq , a global technology-enabled leader to the and corporations, announced today a renewed partnership with Am Law 200 firm Vorys where it provides records and information governance (RIG) and comprehensive office services . This is the tenth major strategic outsourcing deal secured by Epiq in the first half of 2024.



Epiq began working with Vorys in 2014 and today provides business transformation services including, records management , document production , mail distribution and courier services , conference room and reception services , technology equipment support , and more.

“It was an easy decision to renew our partnership with Epiq,” said Doyle Rausch, Chief Facilities Officer at Vorys.“Epiq's consultants collaborate with us to plan and execute policies, and have a surefire approach to hiring, training, and retaining highly skilled employees who are rooted in our firm and act seamlessly as members of our team. They continuously demonstrate an ability to anticipate, listen, adapt, and bring innovative ideas to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. I trust them and know they have our firm's best interests at heart.”

Epiq's global footprint provides a strong presence in each market where Vorys has offices to support the firm's nearly 375 attorneys. Epiq's RIG and business operation subject matter experts have brought the firm's front- and back-end processes to program maturity since the beginning of the partnership with the firm. The team continuously prepares Vorys for the future by actively engaging through regular meetings to review operational success and challenges and provide ongoing training and strategy development aligned to firm goals.

“Operational excellence is the foundation of our team's approach to service delivery and we focus on listening to Vorys' evolving needs,” said Michelle, Deichmeister, President of Epiq's Global Business Transformation Solutions business.“It is our privilege to partner with such a forward-thinking law firm and help them navigate through ever-changing market trends. Across our work, we proudly see ourselves as the heartbeat of our clients' operations, delivering unwavering commitment and exceptional value.”

Epiq has extensive experience driving organizational and operational innovation through business process outsourcing for more than 500 clients, including 91 of the top 100 law firms. Its reputation as the industry leader is rooted in its ability to engrain with clients' strategies and leverage its expertise with flexible utility players, process improvement, and advanced technology solutions.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at .

About Vorys

Vorys was established in 1909 with just four attorneys and has grown to nearly 375 attorneys in ten offices in Ohio, Washington, D.C., Texas, Pennsylvania, California, London and Berlin. Vorys currently ranks as one of the 200 largest law firms in the United States according to American Lawyer magazine. Learn more at vorys.com .

