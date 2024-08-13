Spencer Mott Joins Query Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chief Information Security Officer for global companies sharing his expertise with the leading provider of federated search for security

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Query, the federated search solution for security teams, today announced the addition of 20-year veteran Chief Security Officer/Chief Information Security Officer Spencer Mott to the Query advisory board. As a member of the advisory board, Mott will contribute to all aspects of the company's and solution efforts."Query is unique in that it seriously impacts the job of OSC SOC/NOC analysts and other security professionals who would have to collect and wade through oceans of disjointed and incoherent data losing valuable time and expending resources,” said Mott.“Leaving the data where it resides and within the confines and controls dictated by the organization, makes perfect sense and is a game-changer for security teams.”Mott recently retired as Group Chief Security Officer at Booking Holdings, a global technology company with 25,000 employees, generating in excess of $19 billion in annual revenue. Mott was ultimately responsible for the company's global security, safety, and fraud program. He led a team of nine Chief Information Security Officers and over 550 security professionals. Spencer's passion is building high performing teams and capabilities, technology, innovation, organizational transformation, and strategy. Spencer is British, married with four grown-up children and lives in Sweden.Prior to Booking Holdings, Mott served as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Security Officer at McKesson, Global Chief Information Officer at Amgen, and Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Electronic Arts. He began his career as a detective in the serious and organized crime group for the vaunted New Scotland Yard Metropolitan Police of London. He leaves behind a legacy of tackling complex challenges and nurturing creative, collaborative environments.“In trying to prosecute a modern cybersecurity investigation, SOC analysts will be most effective if they are only constrained by their imagination - not by capability, or data availability,” continued Mott.“Data is a currency in terms of value and a compass as it pertains to decision-making. To truly leverage and ignite data, we need structure, visibility, and intelligence without requiring an army of data scientists."“Spencer Mott has spent 20 years as a front-line CISO for some of the world's largest corporations. Despite the seniority of his roles, Spencer has always impressed me with his understanding and empathy for the security analyst in the trenches,” said Matt Eberhart, CEO of Query.“We will continue to empower security operators to make better use of data and we'll count on Spencer's insights and guidance to ensure we are solving the biggest challenges. I'm delighted to have his support as part of our advisory board.”About QueryQuery is the federated search solution for security teams. Query provides security operators with the ability to access, search and use distributed data no matter where it resides. By making security-relevant data readily available to SecOps professionals, Query drives faster, more effective investigations, incident response and threat hunting. And by allowing security teams to store data where they wish, Query decouples cost, vendor, and platform from security operations performance. Learn more at .

