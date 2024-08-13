Approaching the End of Abu Dhabi Summe Sports - Al Masaood Automobiles Witnesses Strong Interest in Nissan Pathfinder and Nissan Z

(MENAFN- mslgroup) As the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) event draws to a close, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, celebrates a successful sponsorship of the event marked by significant interest in the showcased Nissan Pathfinder and Nissan Z.

The ADSS event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and launched on 14 June, has attracted visitors of all ages. Among the highlights have been the Nissan Pathfinder, ideal for families seeking a versatile and spacious all-terrain SUV, boosted by its powerful performance and reliable safety features, and the Nissan Z, a favourite among car enthusiasts known for its innovative technologies, dynamic performance, and sporty design.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ expert team has been on hand to provide advice on Nissan’s vehicle range and the importance of using genuine parts. Visitors have also had the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive offers. In addition, the event featured a range of engaging activities, including test drives and a thrilling Nissan Z simulator, which proved popular with families and children alike.

As a long-standing supporter of community well-being and in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global sports hub, Nissan Abu Dhabi’s sponsorship of the ADSS activities has not only fulfilled this aim but has also enabled Al Masaood Automobiles to strengthen its connection with the community.

With the event concluding on 23 August, visitors are encouraged to take this final opportunity to enquire about parts, experience the Nissan Z simulator, view the displayed car models, and learn more about the exclusive offers available.





MENAFN13082024004993011075ID1108548932