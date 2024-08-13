4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, causing injuries, panic

(MENAFN) Late Monday, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the regions of Jordan and Syria, with tremors also felt in Lebanon, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, was initially reported with a higher magnitude of 5.46 before being downgraded. The quake's epicenter was located east of Hama in Syria. The event triggered widespread panic and a rush of people into the streets, leading to numerous injuries.



In Syria, Director of Hama Health, Maher Younes, reported 25 injuries resulting from the chaos, including bruises, fractures, and psychological stress. Residents of Salamiyah, about 30 kilometers east of Hama, described a frantic escape from their homes, with some witnessing structural collapses and emergency medical responses. The recent quake evoked memories of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake in February 2023, which had caused extensive destruction and significant loss of life in Turkey and northern Syria.



The tremors were also felt across Lebanon, where residents initially mistook the quake for an airstrike. The earthquake’s impact has amplified fears and anxiety among communities still recovering from the previous disaster. The situation remains tense as authorities and emergency services assess the damage and provide aid to those affected.



MENAFN13082024000045015682ID1108548885