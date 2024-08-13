America employs missile submarine to Middle East

(MENAFN) In a significant military maneuver, the United States has escalated its military presence in the Middle East, deploying a guided missile submarine and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, equipped with F-35 fighter jets, to the region. This strategic move, announced by the Pentagon on Sunday, comes as the United States aims to bolster defenses for Israel amidst growing concerns of potential Iranian aggression.



The heightened military posture follows Iran’s threats of retaliation against Israel after the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on July 31, shortly after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This event has intensified tensions, with Iran vowing to take "harsh punishment" against Israel, although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in Haniyeh’s killing.



In response to the escalating situation, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has emphasized the United States’ commitment to protecting Israel. Austin’s decision to send a guided missile submarine and the USS Abraham Lincoln reflects a broader effort to prepare for potential threats. The Pentagon’s statement highlighted that Austin reaffirmed the United State’s dedication to taking all necessary steps to defend its ally.



During a recent conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Secretary Austin discussed enhancing the “interoperability” of United States and Israeli forces in the region. Gallant has cautioned that any attack on Israel would provoke a strong and unprecedented response. He also expressed a desire to avoid further escalation that could lead to significant damage or a broader conflict on multiple fronts.



Despite expectations of a large-scale missile and drone attack from Iran at the start of the previous week, no such strike has yet occurred. The ongoing military deployments and heightened readiness underscore the gravity of the situation and the United State’s strategic commitment to supporting Israel during this volatile period.

