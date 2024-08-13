Levels Nightclub Roars Into Its 12Th Anniversary With A Wild Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Levels 12th Anniversary 22nd August

Levels Nightclub

Levels Nightclub celebrates 12 wild years with a jungle-themed anniversary bash on Thursday, 22nd of August

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Levels Nightclub is proud to announce its 12th anniversary celebration on Thursday, 22nd of August.The theme for this year's anniversary party is "In The Wild (Jungle)", promising a night of wild fun and excitement. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their sexiest animal-inspired outfits and get ready to party in a jungle-like atmosphere. With Levels' reputation for throwing unforgettable parties, this anniversary celebration is not one to be missed.CEO Mike Grundy expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This will be a monumental night for Levels and the Panthera Group, showcasing our unwavering commitment to the club's continued success."Since its opening in 2007, Levels has been a staple in Bangkok's nightlife , known for its top-notch music, world-class DJs, and vibrant atmosphere. The club has continuously pushed boundaries and set trends, making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike. Its 12th anniversary is a testament to its success and longevity in the ever-changing club scene."We are thrilled to celebrate 12 years of Levels with our loyal patrons and friends. Our anniversary party is a way for us to thank them for their continuous support and to showcase our commitment to providing the best clubbing experience in Bangkok," says Levels' Manager, Mr. Steel. "We're looking forward to a truly memorable night."The anniversary celebration will commence at 9:00 PM exclusively for invited guests and will open its doors to the public from 11:00 PM onward. The evening will showcase special performances and, naturally, the finest music curated by the city's best DJs, ensuring the party continues till late.For more information and table reservations, please visit Levels' website or follow them on social media.About Levels Nightclub:Levels Nightclub, established in 2007, is an iconic venue in Bangkok's nightlife scene. Renowned for its electrifying atmosphere, exceptional music, and world-class DJs, Levels consistently delivers unforgettable experiences.About Panthera Group:Panthera Group is a leading hospitality and entertainment company with a diverse portfolio of successful ventures. Committed to innovation and excellence, Panthera Group continuously strives to elevate the standards of the industry.

Milada (Tammy) Charmanapong

Panthera Group

+66 2 662 7011

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok