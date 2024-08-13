Qatar Chamber Concludes 'Future Entrepreneurs Camp'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber recently concluded the activities of the“Future Entrepreneurs Camp” held in collaboration with the Youth Entrepreneurs Club (under the umbrella of the of Sports & Youth) and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Organizational Excellence at Qatar University.

The event, held from July 29 to August 11, was attended by 37 entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the camp's final day, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber, Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, noted that the event attracted a significant number of aspiring entrepreneurs eager to enter the field of business and trade and gain essential expertise and knowledge.

He praised the distinguished and experienced instructors in entrepreneurship who shared their expertise and their innovative ideas with participants helping them in their future career.

Al Mansouri expressed his appreciation to the Youth Entrepreneurs Club and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Organizational Excellence for their ongoing collaboration with the chamber in various activities and initiatives aimed at enhancing and encouraging entrepreneurship among youth in Qatar.

“The camp was a perfect opportunity that provided an interactive and educational environment to develop entrepreneurial ideas, enhance leadership skills and teamwork, and encourage effective communication and critical thinking,” he said.

Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneurs Club, thanked the Chamber for its key role in making the camp a success, and for its continuous support and contribution to the development of the entrepreneurship environment in the country.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Sports and Youth for their efforts in supporting and empowering youth to achieve their ambitions, and to Qatar University for their role in enhancing knowledge and innovation. He also thanked the Digital Incubation Centre (DIC) at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) for their support in developing youth enterprises and ideas.

Dr. Al Sulaiti emphasised that the cooperation and partnership between these entities vividly embodies the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable development across all fields, and to encourage generations capable of contributing to a bright future.

During the ceremony, the participating organizations, instructors, and attendees of the camp were honoured.

During the two-week program, attendees engaged in rich discussions on a variety of topics, including the importance of entrepreneurship, and idea development in the business environment, in addition to leadership skills, communication, sustainability in entrepreneurship, and commercial business models.

The camp covered a variety of training sessions, workshops, entertainment activities and field visits. It was intended for secondary and university students. It is part of the Chamber's initiatives and activities aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and educating Qatari entrepreneurs, small business owners, and startups on the latest trends and practices in business, helping them to develop and grow their own enterprises.

The program also included a series of workshops on innovative thinking and ideas generation, along with field visits to glass and aluminum plants and the Digital Incubation Center at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The camp was a good opportunity for participants to connect with some of the best entrepreneurs and professionals from different fields of business.