Peshawar Police Arrest Three Suspects In Deadly Ultrasound Machine Warehouse Robbery

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: have successfully arrested three suspects involved in a violent robbery that occurred four days ago at an ultrasound machine warehouse in the jurisdiction of Bhanamari Police Station, Peshawar.

The operation was initiated after CCPO Qasim Ali Khan and SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar took serious notice of the incident. They formed a special team led by SP City Division Ehsan Shah, who began an investigation using advanced forensic techniques. CCTV footage and other evidence were analyzed, leading to the identification of suspicious individuals.

The investigative team tracked down the Suzuki vehicle and rickshaw used in the robbery, which led to the arrest of Abdul Rehman. Based on his information, the primary suspect, Ali Noor, was also apprehended, and a 9mm pistol with a silencer was recovered from him.

During the arrests, the suspects opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing exchange, Ali Noor was injured, and another suspect, Amjad, was also captured. A 30-bore pistol was recovered from Amjad.

Police recovered five stolen ultrasound machines, valuable mobile phones, and other goods based on the suspects' confessions. The investigation is ongoing, and police expect further revelations as they continue questioning the suspects.