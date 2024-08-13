Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur Announces Free Solar Systems For 100,000 Poor Households
Peshawar – Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced a plan to provide free 2 kW solar systems to 100,000 impoverished households across the province. The solar systems will include solar panels, inverters, wiring, fans, and light bulbs.
Ali Amin Gandapur explained that these solar systems will be provided to households registered under the Ehsaas Program. The initiative aims to reduce electricity theft, minimize line losses, and address the electricity challenges in the province while ensuring energy access for the underprivileged.
The Chief Minister emphasized that unlike Punjab, where only solar panels are being distributed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will install complete solar systems. He also announced the allocation of over 20 billion rupees for this project.
