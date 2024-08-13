Ministry Of Labour Conducts Awareness Workshop On Dangers Of Heat Stress
Date
8/13/2024 2:31:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
DOHA: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Occupational Safety and health Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Red Crescent, has conducted a workshop for workers and employees of Huawei technology Company, under the theme 'Towards a Sustainable Work Environment'.
The workshop aimed to raise awareness of heat stress risks, ways to prevent it, first aid techniques, and occupational safety and mental health guidelines.
The workshop is part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to promote a safe and healthy work environment by raising workers and employers' awareness about the dangers of direct exposure to sunlight and emphasising the importance of following occupational safety and health guidelines in both workplaces and residential areas.
Huawei workers and safety supervisors were trained on how to prevent health risks caused by heat stress, such as air-conditioned rest places and cool water, and how to identify the symptoms of heat stress for prompt action.
The workshop included guidance on how to maintain both occupational and mental health, in addition to instructions on first aid techniques in case of emergency and injury, at work and residential sites.
It also highlighted the importance of sustainable work practices and enhancing working conditions for employees.
MENAFN13082024000063011010ID1108547564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.