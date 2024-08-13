Ministry Of Labour Conducts Awareness Workshop On Dangers Of Heat Stress

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Occupational Safety and Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Red Crescent, has conducted a for workers and employees of Company, under the theme 'Towards a Sustainable Work Environment'.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of heat stress risks, ways to prevent it, first aid techniques, and occupational safety and mental health guidelines.

The workshop is part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to promote a safe and healthy work environment by raising workers and employers' awareness about the dangers of direct exposure to sunlight and emphasising the importance of following occupational safety and health guidelines in both workplaces and residential areas.

Huawei workers and safety supervisors were trained on how to prevent health risks caused by heat stress, such as air-conditioned rest places and cool water, and how to identify the symptoms of heat stress for prompt action.

The workshop included guidance on how to maintain both occupational and mental health, in addition to instructions on first aid techniques in case of emergency and injury, at work and residential sites.

It also highlighted the importance of sustainable work practices and enhancing working conditions for employees.