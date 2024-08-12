Kashmiri Doctor Receives International Diabetes Federation(IDF) Membership

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Kashmiri medico cum noted columnist Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo received prestigious membership from International Federation(IDF), leading diabetes education, research and advocacy organization in the world.

The membership was conferred upon Dr Itoo in view of promoting diabetes education and awareness in the community and is among the few Indians to receive individual membership of IDF.

Dr Itoo is a distinguished medical professional who has received recognition for his work, including a Certificate of Achievement from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) recently.

He is further affiliated with prestigious organizations, including American College of Physicians (ACP); Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Pertinently, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is an umbrella organisation of over 240 national diabetes associations in more than 161 countries and territories - headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. It is associated with the Department of Public Information of the United Nations and is in official relations with the World Health Organization.

