Addis Ababa To Host Africa’S Top Airport By 2029 In $6 Billion Project

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading carrier, has unveiled a groundbreaking $6 billion project to build the continent's largest airport near Addis Ababa, aiming to establish Ethiopia as a future global hub.



This initiative comes as a response to the impending saturation at Bole International Airport, which is nearing its passenger capacity.



Currently, the airport accommodates 25 million annually. However, with Ethiopian already handling over 17 million passengers this year alone, the need for expansion is clear.



The new facility, set to open in 2029, will initially handle 60 million passengers annually, potentially expanding to 100 million.



This capacity quadruples the current figures, promising to significantly bolster Ethiopia's position in global air traffic management.







The planned airport will sprawl over 35 square kilometers and feature four runways capable of servicing up to 270 aircraft simultaneously.



The commitment to this project is solidified through a partnership with Sidara, a Dubai-based engineering firm.



The massive construction effort is anticipated to draw substantial investment interest, as indicated by Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines' Ambitious Expansion

Despite the high stakes and the substantial financial outlay, Tasew remains confident about securing the necessary funding through loans.



This airport is more than an infrastructure upgrade; it represents a strategic pivot towards making Africa a pivotal player in international air travel.



Through this ambitious expansion, Ethiopian Airlines not only addresses the immediate needs of regional air traffic. It also sets the stage for Africa's heightened role in the global aviation industry.



Simultaneously, Ethiopia continues to engage in other significant infrastructure ventures, including contentious port development talks with Somalia.s



These projects collectively underscore Ethiopia's commitment to centralizing its role in regional development and boosting its influence on the international stage.



In sum, Ethiopian Airlines' mega-project isn't just about expanding airport capacity. It's about envisioning a future where Africa stands as a major hub in the worldwide aviation network.



This strategic investment in infrastructure is poised to transform the landscape of African aviation. It will also stimulate economic growth in the region.

