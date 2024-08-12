Eric Mamon Releases 'Everyday A Birthday,' Following His Amazon Bestseller 'Tiers Of Betrayal'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mamon Book

DREXEL HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Eric Mamon, known for his previous top-10 bestseller "Tiers of Betrayal," returns with his latest work, "Everyday a Birthday." This contemporary fiction offers readers a comforting read that spans generations and explores profound themes of love, loss, and personal growth.The takes you to the protagonist Ray Dixson's life, who is grappling with the recent death of his mother, Essie Mae Dixson, from a long illness. As Ray prepares to write his mother's obituary, he reflects on their complicated relationship, marred by love and conflict, as well as his past marriage to Annie, a woman he still has deep feelings for despite their divorce. The story delves into Ray's struggles with his identity, his career as a journalist, and his unresolved feelings for Annie, who remains a significant part of his life.Until one day, when he delves into his Grandpa Ray's diary, the story unfolds as he discovers valuable life lessons through the entries, which influence his personal growth and understanding of family values. The diary acts as a conduit for the protagonist to reconcile with his past, mend familial relationships, and find closure and direction in his life. This journey is accentuated by moments of introspection, revelations about family bonds, and a deep connection with his grandfather's wisdom and experiences. Through its strong narrative, Eric Mamon explores the themes of love, loss, and rebirth, underscored by the metaphor of every day being a rebirth, as suggested by the title.The author believes that no matter how lost a person is, direction can be found in unusual sources. Through his words, he emphasizes the morale of life: appreciating your gifts, facing adversity head-on, and never taking love for granted."Everyday a Birthday" poignantly homages to ancestral wisdom and the transformative power of familial bonds. It invites readers to reflect on their own journeys and find meaning in the lessons passed down through generations.The book is available at major online retailers, including Amazon, in paperback and Kindle format. For more information about "Everyday a Birthday," please contact Eric Mamon at ... or call 267-242-4627.

Eric Mamon

Hemingway Publishers

+1 267-474-3881

email us here