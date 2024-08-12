Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Secures U.S. Patent Covering Methods For Treating TBI And Preventing Nerve Cell Death With Buntanetap

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S. Patent No. 12,042,482 specifically addresses traumatic brain injury (“TBI”) with buntanetap, enhancing Annovis Bio's portfolio that includes various patents and applications for using buntanetap in treating both acute and chronic neurodegenerative diseases and mental illnesses

Buntanetap targets neurodegeneration by inhibiting the formation of multiple neurotoxic proteins such as amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP43 TBI is one of the major causes of death and disability in the US with annual death rate exceeding 70,000

Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company, announced the issuance of a U.S. patent for treating traumatic brain injury (“TBI”) with its lead drug candidate, buntanetap. Initially filed in 2016, the patent covered treatments for various nerve injuries, including TBI, stroke, and spinal cord injuries, but required division into individual patents by the USPTO. Now, U.S. Patent No. 12,042,482, which specifically addresses the treatment of TBI and nerve injury with buntanetap, is successfully added in Annovis Bio's diverse portfolio covering treatments for multiple acute and chronic neurodegenerative diseases and mental illnesses ( ).

Buntanetap (formerly Posiphen) targets neurodegeneration by inhibiting the formation of multiple neurotoxic proteins such as amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP43; by inhibiting their translation the drug improves synaptic transmission, axonal transport, reduces neuroinflammation, and protects...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN